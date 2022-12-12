Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the threatening telephonic calls to Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali Khan and assured every possible support to him.

In a statement, the Foreign Minister said the terrorists would not be allowed to harm any democratic political leader, worker, or the common man.

He said the government and the entire nation are on the same page about their strong stance against terrorism.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the authorities concerned to bring the accused before the law and ensure security of Aimal Wali Khan.