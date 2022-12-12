Share:

KHANEWAL - Chief Executive Officer Health (Vehari) Dr. Arshid Malik was shot at and in- jured by unknown outlaws in Khanewal. According to official sources, unknown outlaws attacked him out- side a private clinic. In pre- carious condition, he was shifted to District Head- quarters Hospital Khanewal. Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Sherazi visited the hospital to inquire after the injured Dr Arshid Malik. He directed the provision of quality treatment to doctors.