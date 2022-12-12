Share:

Pakistan has condemned the unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by Afghan forces in Chaman, killing six Pakistani nationals and wounding 17 others.

The foreign office, in a statement, said “The Afghan Border Forces resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing onto the Civilian population in Chaman”.

“Such unfortunate incidents are not in keeping with the brotherly ties between the two countries. The Afghan authorities have been informed that recurrence of such incidents must be avoided and strictest possible action must be taken against those responsible,” reads the statement.

It remained the responsibility of both sides to protect civilians along the border, the foreign office said.

The concerned authorities of both countries remained in contact to ensure that there is no further escalation of the situation and recurrence of such incidents is avoided, it said.

A day earlier, ISPR confirmed that six civilians were martyred and 17 others injured due to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons by Afghan forces in Chaman area.

"Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area," the military’s media wing added.

Pakistan has also approached the Afghan authorities in Kabul to highlight severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future, it further said.