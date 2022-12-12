Share:

After a long hiatus, estranged PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has announced that he will contest the next general election with a new strategy.

The fresh elections in the country are due to be held next year but the PTI is exerting pressure on the coalition government to announce snap polls since the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister through a no-confidence vote in April last.

Chaudhry Nisar, in his address to a gathering near Rawat, said he would contest the elections and urged his supporters to get ready for it. “I was silent for four years but I have now decided to contest elections from two National Assembly seats,” he said, adding that the new strategy would be adopted in the 2023 election.

“I will decide about joining a party after the elections,” the former interior minister, said while asserting that he didn’t want to become a part of the politics of abuse.

The veteran politician contested the 2018 general election as an independent candidate after having differences with the PML-N. He lost the NA seat but managed to win a Punjab Assembly seat.