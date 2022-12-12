Share:

The Civil Hospital Turbat is one of the most significant hospitals in the Makran Division. However, there is no good facility for common people. Due to the bad conditions of these hospital standards, many people pass away.

Turbat is one of the largest cities of Balochistan. Unfortunately, the people of Turbat are not getting any free medicine from the hospital side. The government probably provides these medicines for free, but they are sold by the authorities of Civil Hospital. Government should label the medicines so that they cannot be sold. This will help the poor sector from the government.

At last, I request the government of Balochistan to have a visit to the hospital to judge its condition. Then, they can address the problems accordingly.

ABDUL SATTAR,

Kolwah.