Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Sunday expressed his concern over the cross-border firing by Afghan Border Forces (AFB) onto the civilian population in Chaman, Balochistan in which six civilians were martyred and 17 other were wounded.

CM Balochistan expressed sorrow and regret over the casualties and injuries suffered by the people as a result of the incident and called upon the Federal Government to ensure an immediate and effective solution to the issue at the diplomatic level.

The CM Balochistan directed the district administration of Chaman to provide full support to the affected citizens.

"Civil defense institutions and district administration should also provide assistance to citizens on emergency basis," the CM said and directed the Secretary Health to immediately transfer the critically injured people to Quetta hospitals.

CM Balochistan extended condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.