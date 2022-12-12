Share:

GREATER THAL CANAL PROJECT.

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over the 5th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM office on Sun­day in which a strong protest was made against the demeanour of the federal government for not signing an agreement with the Asian Devel­opment Bank (ADB) over Greater Thal Canal Project. The Federal gov­ernment demeanour was strongly condemned as well during the meeting. CM denounced that a sur­plus foreign exchange of $1 billion is getting wasted from the national exchequer due to inefficiency of the federal government adding that in case of again making an agreement with the ADB the cost would increase more than two times. The federal gov­ernment by not making an agreement with the ADB not only did enmity with Punjab but also with the country. CM censured that the federal government is doing economic murder of the farmers of Punjab adding that the demeanour of the federal government equates to ruining the efforts to make Punjab a food basket. Had the Greater Thal Canal Project been in place then the farmers would have re­ceived surplus water and could become self sufficient in wheat due to which wheat would not have been imported and one billion dollars could have been saved. The federal government denied its share in the Greater Thal Canal Project.

CM underscored that the Punjab gov­ernment would go to the last limit to at­tain its due right adding that how come those ruining the country can sustain the sinking economy. During the Punjab Cab­inet meeting the former decision to con­stitute a Joint Investigation Team under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 of section 19(1) about the Model Town tragedy was en­dorsed. A principle approval was accord­ed during the meeting for the fast track launching of waste to energy project to provide cheap electricity to industries. The Chief Minister directed Local Gov­ernment, Energy and Industries depart­ment to collaborate in this regard. The cabinet also granted approval for grant in aid for the Journalists Housing Society Faisalabad and payment of outstanding dues to Justice (retired) Shabbar Raza Rizvi in One Man Inquiry Tribu­nal. Approval was granted for the transfer of industrial and residen­tial units condonation fee which has been fixed at 50 percent along with fixing time period, automa­tion of stamp duty, lifting ban for making recruitments on new posts for E- Stamping and increasing the expenditure cost of PICIIP project in Sahiwal. The decisions made during the first, second, third and fourth cabinet meetings were also en­dorsed during the meeting. Seventeen Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary and senior of­ficials attended the meeting.

While Provincial Ministers Doctor Yas­meen Rashid, Murad Raas, Hussain Ja­hania Gardezi, Raja Yasir Humayun, Latif Nazir, Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Amir Saeed Rawn and others attended the meeting via video link.