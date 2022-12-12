ISLAMABAD    -   The  Ministry of Religious Af- fairs and Interfaith Har- mony has decided to launch a massive crack- down against fraudsters  using the name of ministry  for the employment pur- poses in Saudi Arabia par- ticularly on social media.

Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, in an exclusive talk with APP, informed that Secretary of Religious Affairs Ministry Aftab Akbar Durrani had decided to keep Federal  Investigation Agency’s Cy- ber Crime Wing, Bureau  of Immigration, Overseas Employment Corporation  and Pakistan Telecom- munication Authority on  board to get rid of this criminal activity and take the responsible to their  logical conclusion. He cat- egorically stated that the  ministry had no concern  with such fake advertise- ments hiring people for  Khuddam-ul-Hujjaj, Kaad- meen-e-Hajj, Emam, Naib  Emam, Moazan, Khaadm- e-Masjid and other pur- poses alerting the in- nocent people seeking  job opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia  not to approach such re- cruiting agencies or indi- viduals allegedly involved  in fraudulent activities  on social media. He men- tioned that these cheaters  used WhatsApp numbers which were usually issued on someone else names.

Mostly they suggested for medical tests from some particular laboratories which charged them on highly expensive rates, he added. Giving the example  of Aysha Lab which is sit- uated in Chandni Chowk  Rawalpindi, Umar Butt said when an applicant  went there for some par- ticular laboratory test on  behalf of the fake recruit- ing agency, it cost him Rs  12,500 while the test’s original rate was Rs2,500 in the market. He said the  recruiting agencies or in- dividuals, in collusion with  such laboratories, minted  huge money from the as- piring candidates seeking  job opportunities in Saudi Arabia. “These laboratories are equally involved in this criminal activity as they are also helping the fraudsters  by generating a huge reve- nue for them,” he added. To  overcome this social men- ace, he said the religious af- fairs ministry had launched  awareness campaigns to educate the people through print, electronic and social networking applications from time to time.

