ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Af- fairs and Interfaith Har- mony has decided to launch a massive crack- down against fraudsters using the name of ministry for the employment pur- poses in Saudi Arabia par- ticularly on social media.

Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, in an exclusive talk with APP, informed that Secretary of Religious Affairs Ministry Aftab Akbar Durrani had decided to keep Federal Investigation Agency’s Cy- ber Crime Wing, Bureau of Immigration, Overseas Employment Corporation and Pakistan Telecom- munication Authority on board to get rid of this criminal activity and take the responsible to their logical conclusion. He cat- egorically stated that the ministry had no concern with such fake advertise- ments hiring people for Khuddam-ul-Hujjaj, Kaad- meen-e-Hajj, Emam, Naib Emam, Moazan, Khaadm- e-Masjid and other pur- poses alerting the in- nocent people seeking job opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia not to approach such re- cruiting agencies or indi- viduals allegedly involved in fraudulent activities on social media. He men- tioned that these cheaters used WhatsApp numbers which were usually issued on someone else names.

Mostly they suggested for medical tests from some particular laboratories which charged them on highly expensive rates, he added. Giving the example of Aysha Lab which is sit- uated in Chandni Chowk Rawalpindi, Umar Butt said when an applicant went there for some par- ticular laboratory test on behalf of the fake recruit- ing agency, it cost him Rs 12,500 while the test’s original rate was Rs2,500 in the market. He said the recruiting agencies or in- dividuals, in collusion with such laboratories, minted huge money from the as- piring candidates seeking job opportunities in Saudi Arabia. “These laboratories are equally involved in this criminal activity as they are also helping the fraudsters by generating a huge reve- nue for them,” he added. To overcome this social men- ace, he said the religious af- fairs ministry had launched awareness campaigns to educate the people through print, electronic and social networking applications from time to time.