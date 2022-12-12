Share:

HYDERABAD - A man suffering from dengue breathed his last at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) here on Sunday. An official of LUH informed that the deceased 35 years old Naveed Akram remained admitted in the hospital for many days, fighting for his life. According to him, with the fresh dengue causing death the toll since the month of September 2020, had reached 9, including 2 deaths that happened in December. However, the official said the hospital was witnessing a drop in the number of patients being admitted in the LUH for treatment of dengue with only 2 cases appearing in the last 24 hours.