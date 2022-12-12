Share:

Islamabad-Work on Reko Diq Copper-Gold Project is likely to start soon as the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved the clearance of liabilities of Chilean Company Antofagasta and funding commitment of $717 million by the Federal Government to Government of Balochistan related to the project.

The ECC considered and approved two important agenda items related to Reko Diq project, thus paving the way for early start of the Reko Diq Project, said a press statement issued here. Federal for Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, virtually through Zoom, on Sunday. Federal Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal for Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries, chairman FBR and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) submitted a summary on accrued interest with respect to the amount held in an escrow account in connection with the Reko Diq Project dispute settlement. It was presented that Government of Pakistan (GoP) and Provincial Government of Balochistan (GoB) entered into an out-of-court dispute settlement with M/s Tethyan Copper Company Pvt Limited- a consortium of Barrick Gold Corporation of Canada and M/s Antofagasta PLC of Chile, in respect of Reko Diq Copper-Gold Project in Chaghai district of Balochistan.

As per settlement terms, Government of Pakistan has to clear liabilities to Antofagasta PLC. In the light of the terms of agreed settlement, the ECC allowed Finance Division to direct GHPL (for its own as well as GoB’s share), OGDCL and PPL to deposit the aggregate amount of interest to the sum of $ 22,718,173/- in the escrow account from March 31, 2022 to December 15, 2022. The ECC further allowed Finance Division to arrange the interest payable for GoB’s share amounting to $8,519,314 /- from the loan of Rs65 billion already raised by the GHPL with the GoP guarantee. Further, the ECC allowed the concerned divisions of GoP and the SOEs to act in such a manner to ensure that the deposited amount along with interest deposited by the SOEs in the escrow account to form part of the consideration for share purchase of Reko Diq Mining Company Limited.

The ECC also considered and approved a proposal of Finance Division through a summary on funding plan of Government of Pakistan for share of Government of Balochistan in Reko Diq Project. As per proposal, overall funding commitment of $717 million over the period of 6 years by GoP in respect of GoB SPV Project Capital Commitment to be provided by the Government of Pakistan.