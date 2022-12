Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a new affidavit which obligates candidates to attach assets details of their dependents with nomination papers.

Other details outlined by the ECP in the recent affidavit include complete details of the dependents, candidate’s performance as assembly member (if any), undertake not to be a dual-national, and funds given to and taken from the party.

The new affidavit will come into force with immediate effect.