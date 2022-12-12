Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday posponed five cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan scheduled for Dec 13.

The top election body has taken the decision due to unviability of the bench. It said the cases will be heard on Dec 20.

The ECP was scheduled to hear cases relating to PTI funding, party chairmanship, notification about Mr Khan’s victory in by-elections and electoral expenditures.

In a statement, the electoral watchdog said contempt cases against the PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar would be heard tomorrow (Tuesday).