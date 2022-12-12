Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday took notice of the presser of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to provide the transcript of the speech.

Sources told Dunya News that the electoral watchdog could take action under Article 204 after the former prime minister had criticised the chief election commissioner. The ECP directed Pemra to provide the transcript on Monday.

The PTI chief is already facing an ECP’s inquiry regarding his [Imran s] criticism of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Mr Khan told media that the electoral watchdog would incur more humiliation if it disqualified him, saying the Commission had no power to disqualify him. He said the PTI had gone against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja in the Supreme Judicial Council.