What is entrepreneurship? Has this question ever risen in your head? Entrepreneurship is actually the creation or extraction of economic values while an entrepreneur is an individual who creates or invests in one or more businesses. He brings more ideas to the business, bears the risks, and enjoy most rewards. So, the process of setting up a business with its risks or profits is also defined as entrepreneurship. An entrepreneur can act as a manager as well as the CEO. As Vince Lombardi said: “Winners never quit, and quitters never win”.

If we look into its history, entrepreneurship is a French word. It first appeared in the French dictionary entitled Dictionnaire Universal de Commerce in 1723. In the 20th century, entrepreneurship has been extended to a specific mindset i.e., social entrepreneur, political entrepreneurship, or the knowledge entrepreneurship. In recent years, it has been claimed as major driver of economic growth.

Entrepreneurs bring new innovations from their research which further leads to new jobs, technology, market, product, etc. They bring the new ideas. They have the potential to improve people’s lives. They actually bring new ideas and technology which brings the changes to society. It leads to an improved lifestyle and advanced thinking.

To support and promote entrepreneurship is important as it has the positive impact on the country’s economy as it finds the innovative solution to the challenges. During the past couple of years, especially in Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of entrepreneurs have risen all over the world. They have helped in improving the economies and have brought a lot of new innovations in the industry. Everyone is slowly going towards the entrepreneurship.

It is our duty to support the young entrepreneurs because the innovation in new jobs, technology, market, etc. improves the economy and helps the country to rise in the race of technology, etc. We should let them choose their dreams themselves and be successful before they are being chosen by someone else for their own success and dreams.

HUDA SOHAIL,

Islamabad.