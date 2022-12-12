ISLAMABAD      -   Ethiopia and Pakistan have discussed various ways to develop bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors  including security and counter terrorism.The bilat- eral cooperation on counter terrorism and security  came under discussion here during a meeting be- tween Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipoten- tiary of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula  and State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju. Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula eulogized the efforts of Pakistan against terrorism and said his country would look forward to learning from Pakistan’s experiences in counter terrorism. He suggested to develop a framework between the two countries on counter terrorism. “Our military’s  technology and determination against the terror- ism is very high, but we still want cooperation in  this sector,” he added. The ambassador said Paki- stan and Ethiopia needed to work together closely  as there were a lot of challenges in the 21st century. He said there was a dire need to create a platform  to promote south-south cooperation for better- ment, progress and prosperity of our people. “It is  the only option we have in this 21st century and we have seen what happened to Pakistan in the wake of climate change that triggered flash floods in the recent past,” Jemal Beker maintained.

