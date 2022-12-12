Share:

ISTANBUL - European stocks closed with losses on Friday, except for Germany’s exchange, with producer prices rising above 30 percent year-on-year. The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90 percent of the market capitalisation of the European market in 17 countries, was down 0.67 points, or 0.15 percent, to 443.29. The UK’s FTSE 100 lost 2.26 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 7,556. France’s CAC 40 lost 11 points, or 0.17 percent, to 6,742, while Italy’s FTSE MIB shed 63 points, or 0.26 percent, to finish at 24,621. Spain’s IBEX 35 shed 25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,382 at the closing bell. Germany’s DAX 30, on the other hand, was the only positive performer of the day, gaining 39 points, or 0.27 percent, to end the final trading day of the week at 14,529. On an annual basis, industrial producer prices were up 30.8 percent in the euro area and 31.2 percent in the EU during October, compared to the same month a year ago, Eurostat announced earlier. Industrial producer prices, however, were down 2.9 percent in the euro area and 2.5 percent in the EU during October from the previous month, the statistical office said. In the energy sector, industrial producer prices in the euro area jumped 65.8 percent on an annual basis in October.