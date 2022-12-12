Share:

Peshawar - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sealed three markets during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s largest currency market to put an end to the black marketing of US dollars in order to strengthen the rupee. On Sunday, the operation was launched in collaboration with police against currency dealers in chowk Yadgar. Official sources said that more than 250 operations have been conducted this year against currency dealers involved in hundi, hawala, and black marketing of dollars and other foreign currency. During the operations, he said, Rs66 million and ove