ISLAMABAD - The Director of public policy for emerging countries in META, Rafael Frankel yesterday expressed his grati- tude to Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for visiting Meta APAC HQ in Singapore and hoped to meet again after the United Nations Gen- eral Assembly in New York. Rafael Frankel in a message addressed to the Chair PPP and Foreign Minister said that the META team is thrilled to launch Facebook Stars monetization feature for content creators in Paki- stan, “building on our existing digital literacy and women’s entrepreneur- ship programs across the country and expressed hope to continue and strengthen the partnership to drive further growth in Pakistan’s digital economy and innovation sectors in the years to come.” Responding to Frankel’s message, Chair PPP and For- eign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it was great to be with the META team once again to learn about all the exciting developments taking place at this dynamic organization and more importantly to see them taking effect in Pakistan.