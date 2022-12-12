ISLAMABAD      -    The Director of public policy for emerging countries in META, Rafael  Frankel yesterday expressed his grati- tude to Chairman Pakistan People’s  Party and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for visiting Meta APAC HQ in Singapore and hoped to meet  again after the United Nations Gen- eral Assembly in New York. Rafael  Frankel in a message addressed to the Chair PPP and Foreign Minister said that the META team is thrilled to launch Facebook Stars monetization  feature for content creators in Paki- stan, “building on our existing digital  literacy and women’s entrepreneur- ship programs across the country  and expressed hope to continue and strengthen the partnership to drive  further growth in Pakistan’s digital economy and innovation sectors in the years to come.” Responding to  Frankel’s message, Chair PPP and For- eign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari  said that it was great to be with the META team once again to learn about all the exciting developments taking place at this dynamic organization and more importantly to see them taking effect in Pakistan.

Galle Gladiators register first win of LPL 2022, beat Colombo Stars by 25 runs