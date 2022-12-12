Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said that furniture exports from the country during first three months of current financial year witnessed about 93.61 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year. Talking to a delegation of women furniture designers and manufacturers led by Ms Nida Ejaz, he said now the volume of furniture exports has touched the figure of $5.386million compared to $2.782 million in the same period of corresponding year. He said furniture industry had big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could significantly contribute to exports. However, a package of incentives and facilitation was direly needed for further boosting exports, he added. He said if the government extended full support, the volume of furniture exports could touch the figure of $5 billion for the next five years. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Nida Ejaz hoped the furniture sector would grow and flourish in the days to come. He said the business community had pinned high hopes on government for firm commitment to providing all facilities to businessmen to enhance the volume of exports.