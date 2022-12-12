Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi appreciated a company for providing quality seed and crop protec­tion products to farmers in Punjab. During a meeting with head of Business Stability, Asia Pacific Syngenta Company, Chris Argent, here on Sunday, the minister said that the Punjab government had given a relief package to the flood-affected farmers of south Punjab from its own resources. Apart from the construction of their houses, the loss of crops had also been compensat­ed, he added. Chris Argent apprised the minister that their company would continue its efforts for availability of soil’s fertility.