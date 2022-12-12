Share:

LAHORE - On an early Sunday morning, avid golfers of the city gathered at Karachi Golf Club to support education for less privileged children at TCF’s 19th Annual Golf Tournament. The tournament was hosted by The Citizens Foundation (TCF) – a leading non-profit organisation that builds and operates schools in the urban slums and rural areas of Pakistan – to raise funds and bring flood-affected children back to school in the midst of the flood crisis.

The TCF Golf Tournament, now in its 19th year, followed a Texas Scramble format and was attended by more than 140 golfers who formed a total of 36 teams. Among the participating teams, Dubai Islamic Team-1 emerged as the title winner, whereas Dubai Islamic Team-2 secured the runners-up title. During the presentation ceremony, prizes were awarded to the winners and runners-up.

Mr Atif Bajwa, the President and the CEO of Bank Alfalah, attended the tournament as the chief guest and distributed prizes during the presentation ceremony. As he addressed the audience, he voiced his support for the cause of education and stated “Bank Alfalah is looking forward to work with renowned charities such as the TCF to rebuild the lives of flood-impacted children for a successful way forward. In a disaster of unprecedented proportions, it only makes sense that all of us come together; people and entities to provide continuous support to those affected.

Through our collective efforts to contribute to education, numerous impacted children will return to school, resume their learning journey and fulfilling their potential for a prosperous life ahead.”