LAHORE - The people of Punjab are being de­prived of their rights by obstruct­ing the completion of the Greater Thal Canal Project at the behest of the federal government, which will harm the entire country. Obstruct­ing the districts of Khushab, Layah, Bhakkar, Jhang and Muzaffargarh to development and prosperity is tan­tamount to anti-Punjab.

Provincial Irrigation Minister Col (r) Hashim Dogar along with Provin­cial Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Laghari said this while ad­dressing a press conference regard­ing the Greater Thal Canal project at the DGPR office on Sunday.

Hashim Dogar told the media rep­resentatives that the Punjab govern­ment will not allow the economic murder of the farmers of Punjab and this project will continue. He said that the government will complete the Greater Thal Canal project with the resources of Punjab. This project will prove to be a game changer for the farmers of Punjab, he noted.

He said that the completion of this project will not only provide irriga­tion facilities to one hundred and seventy-five thousand acres of land but also increase the annual produc­tion by 2.25 million tons and a new era of development will begin in these five districts. Along with the completion of the project, new lands will be cultivated and future genera­tions will get dignified employment opportunities, he maintained