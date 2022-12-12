Share:

Sunlight, or solar energy, can be used directly for heating, lighting homes and businesses, for generating electricity, hot water heating, solar cooling, and a variety of other commercial and industrial uses. Most critical, given the growing concern over climate change, is the fact that solar electricity generation represents a clean alternative to electricity from fossil fuels. This method is good with no air and water pollution, global warming, no risks of electricity price spikes, and threats to our public health.

SARAH ALKATHIRI,

Karachi.