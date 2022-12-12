Share:

MARDAN - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Po- litical and Public Affairs and National Heritage Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday said certain developments over the past week, including the Daily Mail’s apology to Shehbaz Sharif and acquittal of Rana Sanaullah in the false narcotics case, exposed the ugly faces of those, who had been filing fake cases against the Pakistan Mus- lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders. Addressing the PML-N workers’ con- vention at Sher Garh here, he termed the Daily Mail’s apology to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over false al- legations of corruption against him a victory of truth. He reiterated that the elements, who had been implicating the PML-N leadership in false cases were exposed before the masses after Daily Mail’s apology and acquittal of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. He said even courts and investigations agencies in foreign countries have en- dorsed that all members of the Sharif family, including Nawaz Sharif, were “Sadiq and Ameen”. Despite two years- long investigations, he said the UK Na- tional Crimes Agency did not prove a single penny of corruption against any member of the Sharif family. He said Imran Khan was a certi- fied lair as his corrupt practices and lies-based politics were exposed in Toshakhana and PTI foreign funding cases. He said when Imran Khan’s loot and plunder were exposed before the public, he tried to drag state institu- tions into politics by levelling baseless allegations against their leadership. He said Imran Khan had deceived the masses, especially youth through hal- low catchy slogans, as neither could he deliver during his time in the gov- ernment, nor could lead the PTI dur- ing his flopped long march. He said Imran’s announcement of dissolving provincial assemblies was also proved to be a lie. He gave credit to CM Pun- jab for foiling the ill designs of Imran Khan. Amir Muqam questioned that if a three-times prime minister could be disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 for not charging salary from his son, then why not Imran, who was found guilty of corrupt practices in Toshakhana case, could be disquali- fied under the same articles? He said the billion trees project was taken over by the NAB which was a big question mark on its transparency. He said Imran’s act of contesting by- elections from different constituencies signified that he did not trust other leaders of his party. “I am afraid, Im- ran Khan will likely present his name for the seats reserved for women and minorities in the next general elec- tion.” Muqam said Imran Khan had made tall claims to sue the Financial Times for publishing a story against him but, he never did so as he knew he would never win that case. Muqam said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had faced all the problems and hardships with bravery, and under his leadership, all the problems of Paki- stan would be resolved. He said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan an atomic power, established a network of motorways, added 12,000 MW of electricity to the national grid, and restored the dignity and prestige of the country abroad.