CHITRAL - United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan celebrated International Mountain Day here on Sunday to honour the majestic mountain ranges and glaciers of Northern Pakistan while also observing this year’s theme of ‘Women Move Mountains!’ held under the auspices of UNDP’s GLOF-II project to acknowledge mountain women and their resilience in the face of disasters especially GLOFs, the event also raised awareness amongst school and college students about climate change and subsequent impacts. The event brought togeth

er environmental experts, government representatives, academia, and community members to show their commitment to the efforts needed in addressing climate change-relevant issues in the province. It also acknowledged women as custodians of local culture, who play a significant role in implementing indigenous practices and harnessing the knowledge for future generations. Speech, painting, and drawing competitions were also held and winners were awarded prizes and souvenirs. The event concluded with a mock drill conducted by the KP Rescue 1122 Department which focused on providing firstaid relief in case of disasters.

Additional Secretary Environment Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minhas-ud-Din, while speaking on the occasion as chief guest, said that mountains are ecological hotspots and provide innumerable natural resources for the survival of communities. he said that climate change poses a serious threat to these mountains and affects freshwater supplies downstream for millions of people, especially women who are at the forefront of facing the brunt of climate change. Women are particularly affected, as their vulnerability increases manifold. The provincial coordinator of GLOF-II project, Shahzada Iqtidarul Mulk, highlighted the

working of the project in eight different valleys in the five districts of the KP for measures to handle the issue of glacial lakes outburst floods. He said that GLOF-II is a flagship project of UNDP and the Ministry of climate change supported by Green climate Fund. Fatima, a community member of the community Based Disaster Risk Management committee (cBDRMc) established by the GLOF-II Project, acknowledged the efforts made by the project in empowering them. She said women played a crucial role in mountain habitats and would like to be made part