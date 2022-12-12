Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Provincial chief of Jamaat-e-Islami and former Senator Prof Muhammad Ibrahim on Sunday said that Imran Khan and Sharifs are two faces of the same coin. “They deceived masses and plundered national wealth and resources.” Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of party’s district chapter office-bearers at a seminary in Serai Gambila town, Prof Ibrahim said that both PTI and PDM looted the country and had no credit on their part to serve the masses. The ceremony was also attended by JI’s district ameer Azizullah, secretary general Muhammad Ismail, deputy ameer Abdul Samad and former district councillor Irfanullah. he said, “The PTI chief deceived the people on the slogan of making the country like Riasat-e-Madina but he failed to keep his words during his four-year long regime.” h e said that Pakistan was established in the name of Islam and enforcement of Shariah was the only solution to our problems. The JI leader said that the British era laws still prevailed in the country. he urged th