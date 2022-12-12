Share:

OIC secretary general assures to submit assessment report on Kashmir to member states n Discusses Kashmir issue with AJK President, PM n Visits Line of Control and refugee camps.

MUZAFFARABAD - Reiterating support on Secre- tary General of the Organiza- tion of Islamic Countries (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has said that Kashmir was on top pri- ority of the OIC agenda and he will submit a comprehensive assessment report on the hu- man rights situation in Kash- mir to member countries. He made these remarks during a joint presser with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President here on Sun- day at Presidency after his meeting with the AJK Presi- dent and Prime Minister and a brief visit to the Line of Con- trol (LOC) and refugee camps. He said he was visiting AJK under the resolutions passed by the OIC contact group on Kash- mir to assess the situation and will submit a comprehensive report to the group and Foreign Minister’s Council of the mem- ber countries and would seek permission from India to visit the other side of the LOC. He said the second purpose of his visit was to express sol- idarity with the people of Kashmir who had been suffer- ing for long time and assured them that OIC being a Muslim community was making con- stant efforts to find a solution to their issue in consultation with the world community. He said during his day-long visit to AJK, he met with peo- ple affected by Indian firing across LOC and refugees mi- grated from the Indian side of Kashmir due to atrocities to assess their problems and suf- ferings as to made part of his assessment report. Replying to a question, His- sein Brahim Taha said being Secretary-General of the Or- ganisation, his duty was to take this issue with all the stakeholders, and partners and to find out a solution of this long-standing issue. “My duty is only to inform the Council of Foreign Minis- ters (CFMs) about the situation and thereafter they would find or suggest further line of action but most important is to find out a solution of this long-stand- ing issue and for this purpose, I would also contact with India as well,” Taha replied to questions during the presser. He expressed gratitude to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry for host- ing his visit. Earlier, while wel- coming the secretary general, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary said the visit of the OIC chief was a source of encouragement for the people of Jammu and Kash- mir and called it “a big day” for Kashmiri people. Sultan said on the occasion of international hu- man rights day, he informed the OIC chief about the grass human rights violations in Indian Illegal- ly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) adding that the secretary general had always supported the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir. Later, the OIC Secretary-General laid a wreath here at the Jammu and Kash- mir Monument, built in memo- ry of Kashmiri martyrs and their struggle. He paid his respects and offered Fateha for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause. Taking place at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, this is his first country visit since assum- ing office in November 2021. The OIC has always raised voice against the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and supported the right to self-determination of Kashmiris as per UN resolutions. In the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Islamabad in March this year, the Muslim world body had ad- opted a joint action plan on Kashmir issue.