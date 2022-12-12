PESHAWAR    -   Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday said the provincial government has established a model of sustainable development  in the province to make it financially self-sustain- able and enable it to contribute to the national  exchequer. In a statement issued here from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Mahmood Khan stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has worked tirelessly for promotion of tourism as an industry which has made the province a tourist destination not only at national but also at international level.  In order to exploit the natural resources avail- able in the province, various initiatives have  been undertaken in which the wheeling model deserves special attention. Provision of cheap electricity has made Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an  attractive spot for national and international in- vestors seeking establishment of small and large  industrial units. The chief minister maintained that despite  various constraints and challenges, the provin- cial government has successfully completed the  integration of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pak- htunkhwa province which was a daunting task.  He added that a number of initiatives have been undertaken in newly merged districts under a well-planned strategy with the sole purpose of addressing their longstanding deprivations.

