PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday said the provincial government has established a model of sustainable development in the province to make it financially self-sustain- able and enable it to contribute to the national exchequer. In a statement issued here from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Mahmood Khan stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has worked tirelessly for promotion of tourism as an industry which has made the province a tourist destination not only at national but also at international level. In order to exploit the natural resources avail- able in the province, various initiatives have been undertaken in which the wheeling model deserves special attention. Provision of cheap electricity has made Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an attractive spot for national and international in- vestors seeking establishment of small and large industrial units. The chief minister maintained that despite various constraints and challenges, the provin- cial government has successfully completed the integration of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pak- htunkhwa province which was a daunting task. He added that a number of initiatives have been undertaken in newly merged districts under a well-planned strategy with the sole purpose of addressing their longstanding deprivations.