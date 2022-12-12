Share:

Once upon a time, the Foreign Service of Pakistan was considered the First Line of Defence. Owing to certain unknown reasons, the role of the Foreign Office has been reduced to merely issuing rebuttals. It is no longer viewed as the citadel of proposing policy-options. It is then no surprise that the now aspirant CSS exam candidates reluctantly put the once most prestigious Service at number five of six. Similarly, gone are the days when becoming the Foreign Secretary used to be a matter of great pride for every career diplomat. Selection among the best of the best was carefully made considering a number of factors including competence and seniority. Rightly so, as he would be heading an Institution that promoted and projected the country’s Foreign Policy.

Looking at the past decade or so, the only criterion for appointing the Foreign Secretary seems to be an Officer’s ‘ability’ to smilingly nod to any and all ‘directions’ coming from the top. Look for the one who doesn’t ask questions. Better still, find someone whose thalamus region is devoid of any opposing ideas. In case, the desirable candidate is not available in the stock, let the FS Office run on ‘current charge’ basis. Meanwhile, fill the gap by someone who is retiring in the next few months. Under the coalition governmental set-up, it is not difficult to understand the nature, extent and scope of the Foreign Office or for that matter the importance of appointing a Foreign Secretary having at least two years of remaining service.

A bird’s eye view of Pakistan’s relations with the key countries might reveal that Islamabad’s present Foreign Policy is being run on assumptions or wishful thinking. For instance, the entire focus of the government and the main opposition party is on mending ways with the US as if they are dealing with an old friend and not a seriously annoyed and disinterested powerful country. Kindly note that positive statements do not resolve issues created by negative deeds. It might take a considerable period of time before Washington goes beyond cooperation in counter-terrorism or security issues and listen to Islamabad’s needs in the realm of trade and commerce.

Hobnobbing with Kabul and devising ‘new mechanisms’ of cooperation are being envisaged without officially acknowledging the incumbent government in Afghanistan. In the process, it is presumed that Pak-Afghan relations are independent of Pak-US or US-Afghan relations. Militant outfits are presumed to behave like civilized entities and abide by what they agree on. In Afghanistan, dealing with hostile elements may be the aim and not how Kabul is ruled. Suddenly, Islamabad has realized that the safety of Pakistan’s diplomatic contingent is the Taliban government’s responsibility. Meanwhile, plans on having regional connectivity through Afghanistan are afoot without realizing the ground realities. Files on energy-related projects such as CASA and TAPI are being pulled out from the archives without realizing that the ‘I’ in TAPI denotes India with whom Pakistan is not enjoying even the bare minimum working relationship.

The situation with regard to India is not any different. The diplomatic vacuum created by the absence of a coherent policy on post-2019 developments is being filled with statements aimed at showing the ‘real face’ of India. In August 2019, the fate of Articles 370 and 35-A had effectively sealed the unanimously adopted UN Security Council Resolutions. Defying all principles of international law, New Delhi took the “final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir” away from the UN Security Council and with it the grim hope of its following suit on a ‘free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.’

Seemingly, Islamabad is still mulling over Pakistan’s options on its Jammu & Kashmir policy. By the looks of it, all hopes of better bilateral relations have been pinned on PM Modi’s exit from the political scene. It is presumed that one day, by a stroke of miracle, New Delhi will sit with Islamabad and negotiate on Kashmir. Diplomatic wisdom demands that practical measures be taken to create space for negotiations on matters of mutual interest and try to normalize bilateral relations first. In this regard, a lead could be taken from the success of revisiting the 2003 ceasefire arrangement at the Line of Control (LoC).

Assuming that China would remain on its side till the Day of Judgment, Pakistan is treading a risky path of relations with the second-most powerful country of the world. The need of the hour is to fulfill our commitments with regard to CPEC and then look beyond this mega project to focus on mutually beneficial economic and trade related future projects. Right now, all discussions start and end with CPEC as if China does not have issues of its own and its singular priority is its friendship with Pakistan. There is little or no realization in Islamabad that global investors have started dumping Chinese assets. From the South China Sea to the trade war with the US and its allies to Taiwan to Covid to Russia’s ‘special operation’ in Ukraine to fears on energy prices, China’s plate is already full.

The bottom-line? Empower the Foreign Office to guide the government on how to deal with the intricacies of international relations. Accord these professionals the tasks that they are good at. Meanwhile, streamline the posting plans and hold regular Board meetings to promote Officers. Treat them with the respect they deserve. They are the ones who know how to go ahead with CPEC without annoying the US and its allies. They are able to find ways on getting petrol and diesel from Russia at discounted rates while not adding to the list of ‘disagreements’ with the US particularly in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Let them advise that the revitalization of SAARC is not possible until India is on board. Let them reiterate that a country could never have a strong Foreign Policy unless it has economic means to promote it.