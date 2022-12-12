Share:

QUETTA - The Local Government (LG) Elections were held in Hub, Municipal Committee Ha- ramzai of Pishin district in a peaceful manner on Sun- day. According to a private news channel, the results of the Municipal Commit- tee Haramzai of Pishin have been completed. As per the unofficial results of the Pishin Haramzai Municipal Committee, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party, the Jami- at Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has won 7 seats. While Pash- tunkhawa Milli Awami Par- ty (PKMAP) and Awami National Party (ANP) suc- ceeded to win 3 seats each. The municipal committee election results also showed that an independent candi- date won the election from Pishin Haramzai.