QUETTA      -   The Local Government (LG) Elections were held in Hub,  Municipal Committee Ha- ramzai of Pishin district in  a peaceful manner on Sun- day. According to a private  news channel, the results  of the Municipal Commit- tee Haramzai of Pishin have  been completed. As per the unofficial results of the Pishin Haramzai Municipal Committee, Maulana Fazlur  Rehman’s party, the Jami- at Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has  won 7 seats. While Pash- tunkhawa Milli Awami Par- ty (PKMAP) and Awami  National Party (ANP) suc- ceeded to win 3 seats each.  The municipal committee election results also showed  that an independent candi- date won the election from Pishin Haramzai.