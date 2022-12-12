RAWALPINDI     -    Minister for Information and Broad- casting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while  terming PTI chairman Imran Khan a symbol of the country’s degradation,  has said that all the allegations lev- elled by the ‘Toshakhana thief’ against  the PML-N leadership proved wrong.  Addressing the Muslim League- Nawaz workers’ convention here  yesterday, the minister said it was ironic that a person, who did not start a single development project when in power, was blaming those  who brought investments worth bil- lions of rupees to the country.  She said the Daily Mail’s apology to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was was actually an apology to  the 220 million people of Pa- kistan. Imran Khan, in an- imosity of Shehbaz Sharif,  used David Rose to publish a baseless news story against the PM, she added. She said that in 2016 when Nawaz Sharif was holding office, Pakistan’s GDP growth rate  was 6.2 percent whereas in- flation was only 2.3 percent.  During Nawaz’s era, she add- ed, the IMF programme was  rolled back, CPEC projects were started, employment  opportunities were provid- ed to the youth, and 14,000  megawatts of electricity  were added to the nation- al grid. The minister said at  that time, Imran was waiting for the finger of the umpire and holding sit-ins. She said  Nawaz Sharif made the coun- try a nuclear power but Im- ran Khan ruined the devel- opment process. Marriyum  said Nawaz Sharif, in his ten- ure, eradicated the scourge  of terrorism, but when Imran  Khan came to power, terror- ism rose its head again. She  said that Imran had alleged that the PML-N leadership  was involved in money laun- dering, but he could not give  any evidence in the courts of  Pakistan and the United King- dom. On the contrary, he him- self was caught doing money  laundering. Marriyum Au- rangzeb asked when will Im- ran Khan give an account of  his theft? Imran Khan made  the country’s treasury a “re- tail shop” during his time,  whereas Prime Minister She- hbaz Sharif was striving for  the betterment of the peo- ple. She congratulated Prime  Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Inte- rior Minister Rana Sanaullah,  and Federal Minister Ahsan  Iqbal for emerging victori- ous in the court cases. Im- ran Khan, she said, appointed  an incompetent and ineffi- cient person as the chief min- ister of Punjab who damaged  the province. She said, in Im- ran Khan’s era, Nawaz Sharif  used to come to courts along  with his daughter and pre- sented documents from the  past 40 years in accountabil- ity courts to clear his name.

