Share:

RAWALPINDI - Minister for Information and Broad- casting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while terming PTI chairman Imran Khan a symbol of the country’s degradation, has said that all the allegations lev- elled by the ‘Toshakhana thief’ against the PML-N leadership proved wrong. Addressing the Muslim League- Nawaz workers’ convention here yesterday, the minister said it was ironic that a person, who did not start a single development project when in power, was blaming those who brought investments worth bil- lions of rupees to the country. She said the Daily Mail’s apology to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was was actually an apology to the 220 million people of Pa- kistan. Imran Khan, in an- imosity of Shehbaz Sharif, used David Rose to publish a baseless news story against the PM, she added. She said that in 2016 when Nawaz Sharif was holding office, Pakistan’s GDP growth rate was 6.2 percent whereas in- flation was only 2.3 percent. During Nawaz’s era, she add- ed, the IMF programme was rolled back, CPEC projects were started, employment opportunities were provid- ed to the youth, and 14,000 megawatts of electricity were added to the nation- al grid. The minister said at that time, Imran was waiting for the finger of the umpire and holding sit-ins. She said Nawaz Sharif made the coun- try a nuclear power but Im- ran Khan ruined the devel- opment process. Marriyum said Nawaz Sharif, in his ten- ure, eradicated the scourge of terrorism, but when Imran Khan came to power, terror- ism rose its head again. She said that Imran had alleged that the PML-N leadership was involved in money laun- dering, but he could not give any evidence in the courts of Pakistan and the United King- dom. On the contrary, he him- self was caught doing money laundering. Marriyum Au- rangzeb asked when will Im- ran Khan give an account of his theft? Imran Khan made the country’s treasury a “re- tail shop” during his time, whereas Prime Minister She- hbaz Sharif was striving for the betterment of the peo- ple. She congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Inte- rior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal for emerging victori- ous in the court cases. Im- ran Khan, she said, appointed an incompetent and ineffi- cient person as the chief min- ister of Punjab who damaged the province. She said, in Im- ran Khan’s era, Nawaz Sharif used to come to courts along with his daughter and pre- sented documents from the past 40 years in accountabil- ity courts to clear his name.