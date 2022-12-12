Share:

MULTAN-MEPCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana has sought explanations from officials over poor performance during the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2022-23. He warned that strict departmental action will be taken over non-satisfactory answer from the officers of circles, divisions and sub-divisions with poor and ineffective performance and added that officers who didn’t achieve the targets will be punished as well as their promotions will be stopped. MEPCO CEO expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Superintending Engineers through a video link at MEPCO headquarters here on Sunday.

He gave task to General Managers/Chief Engineers of Operation Circles to improve the performance of underperforming circles, divisions and subdivisions and ordered to replace all distribution transformers running on two phases and damaged/burnt meters across the region by January 15, 2023. He also directed to complete the upgradation of the distribution system projects by 31st January adding that distribution system was being prepared to ensure uninterrupted power supply with better voltages to the consumers during Ramadan and that any negligence will not be tolerated.

He directed all the Superintending Engineers of the region to send burnt and damaged distribution transformers to MEPCO’s reclamation workshops for repairing and to keep transformer trolleys ready to deal any emergency like situation.

On this occasion, General Manager Operation MEPCO Nasir Ayaz Gurmani, GM Customer Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, GM Technical Zafar Iqbal Gill, Chief Engineer O&M Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan and other officials were also present.