The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday forecast cloudy weather in most of the upper parts of the country.

According to the Met Office, rain is expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and there are chances of snowfall on the mountainous areas of the country.

In the light of the PMD’s forecast, foggy conditions are expected in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.