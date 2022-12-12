FAISALABAD    -   A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of  Sadr Sammundri police sta- tion. Rescue-1122 spokes- man said here on Sunday  that Younus Masih (50) resident of Chak No.443-  GB Warraichan was rid- ing a motorcycle when his  head scarf entangled with its wheel. The motorcycle fell onto the road and as a result, the Younus received serious head injuries and died on the spot. The body was shifted to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri.