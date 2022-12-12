Share:

FAISALABAD - A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Sadr Sammundri police sta- tion. Rescue-1122 spokes- man said here on Sunday that Younus Masih (50) resident of Chak No.443- GB Warraichan was rid- ing a motorcycle when his head scarf entangled with its wheel. The motorcycle fell onto the road and as a result, the Younus received serious head injuries and died on the spot. The body was shifted to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri.