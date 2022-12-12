Share:

LAHORE - Spokesperson to CM and Punjab government in her statement on the International Human Rights Day said that we earnestly demand from the United Nations to take a strong notice of oppres­sion being committed on the innocent people of Kashmir. The UN resolutions and the right to self determination of the Kashmiri people should be implemented in letter and spirit. We cannot forget the people of Kashmir on the International Day of Human Rights. For the past seven decades lacs of Indian Army personnel have unlawfully occupied Kashmir and have turned Kashmir into one of the biggest prisons of the world. The Kashmiri people are waging their strug­gle of freedom stead­fastly even to date and the silence of interna­tional community on the Kashmir issue is granting unwarranted license to the Indian government to commit barbarity and oppression on the in­nocent Kashmiri people. Musarat Cheema stated that a political mafia in Pakistan which is the 33rd biggest country of the world has also usurped ba­sic human rights. The fascist government has set records of violation and infringement of human rights. Today is the right day for such a segment of society being deprived of their freedom to speak and write in order to vociferously raise their voic­es for imposing restrictions on the media along with committing cruelties on the political work­ers. Pakistani media has come down at 157th number out of the list of 180 countries across the globe while our judiciary has reached 130th num­ber out of the list of 139 countries