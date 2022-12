Share:

LAHORE - Speaker National Assembly Raja Per­vaiz Ashraf on Sunday morning inaugurated Benazir Shaheed Hall and office of the Paki­stan Peoples Party Cen­tral Punjab Secretariat Incharge here at Model Town. PPP Central Pun­jab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza accompanied him. The Speaker lauded Hassan Murtaza for his dedica­tion, efforts and work for the beautification of PPP Punjab Secretariat and said that his ser­vices would be always remembered