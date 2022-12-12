Share:

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan pressed on Monday the coalition government on an explanation over ballooning inflation

.

Speaking before the National Assembly, the PAC chairman urged the current administration to explain what steps it had taken against the critics of the army and judiciary. He also warned the government to move the court, if it would not take any action in this regard.

Mr Noor expressed dissatisfaction, saying the government did nothing despite receiving numerous cases—including the BRT—through the PAC platform.