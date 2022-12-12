Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has started crackdown against LPG sale in plastics shoppers. OGRA enforcement team immediately took action on illegal sale of LPG gas in shoppers around Peshawar, OGRA spokesman said. The spokesmen said OGRA team along with district management

visited different parts of Peshawar including Rati Bazaar, Ashraf Road and Khyber Bazaar regarding reported selling and filling of LPG/ Gas in plastic bags and immediately stopped the activity. The activity of filling and selling of LPG/Gas in plastic bags is highly dangerous from public safety point of view. Due to timely action of OGRA the