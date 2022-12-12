Share:

The OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha has said the organisation was devising a plan to bring India and Pakistan on table to see a solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Speaking to media persons, the secretary general said work is underway on a plan of action in collaboration with Pakistani government and other member countries. We need the mandate of member states and we should know that most of the issues in diplomacy should not be discussed on the street, he added.

He further said Kashmir was on the top priority of the OIC’s agenda and he will submit a comprehensive assessment report on the human rights situation in region to member countries.

Mr Taha said he was visiting AJK under the resolutions passed by the OIC contact group on Kashmir and would like to seek permission from India to visit the other side of the Line of Control (LoC).

The visiting dignitary said the second purpose of his visit was to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who had been suffering for long time and assured them that OIC being a Muslim community was making constant efforts to find a solution to their issue in consultation with the world community.

He said during his day-long visit to AJK, he met with people affected by Indian firing across LOC and refugees migrated from the Indian side of Kashmir due to atrocities to assess their problems and sufferings as to made part of his assessment report.

“My duty is only to inform the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) about the situation and thereafter they would find or suggest further line of action but most important is to find out a solution of this long-standing issue and for this purpose, I would also contact with India as well,” he said.