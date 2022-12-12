Share:

FAISALABAD - FIA Cyber Crime team claimed on Sunday to have arrested a man on the charge extorting money. Ac- cording to FIA spokesman, the cyber crime circle re- ceived a complaint that Mu- hammad Iqbal had extorted money of Rs 726,000 from a citizen for sending him abroad but later, he neither sent the man abroad nor returned his money. On the complaint, the Cyber Crime team conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting the accused. Further investiga- tion was underway.