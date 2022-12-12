Share:

Pakistan has condemned the unprovoked and indiscriminate firing on the civilian population by Afghan border forces in Chaman, in which six Pakistani nationals were killed and seventeen others wounded.

In a press release, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said such unfortunate incidents are not in keeping with the brotherly ties between the two countries.

She said the Afghan authorities have been informed that the recurrence of such incidents must be avoided and the strictest possible action must be taken against those responsible.

The spokesperson said it is the responsibility of both Pakistan and Afghanistan to protect civilians along the border.

She said the concerned authorities of both countries remain in contact to ensure that there is no further escalation of the situation and recurrence of such incidents is avoided.

At least five Pakistani civilians were martyred and 17 others sustained injuries in cross-border shelling by Afghan forces near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, Balochistan.

According to details, Afghan security forces opened fire on the Pakistani civilians near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of five civilians.

Shells fired by Afghan forces fell near Baghicha Guldar, Border Road and Mall Road. The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the police and Rangers have cordoned off the area.