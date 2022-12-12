Share:

Some events in history are remarkable and long lasting. They leave deep marks and their understanding is far and wide. They have great value and understanding, if they are connected and understood. Pakistan and France have good bilateral relations which remained affected due to political turmoil and vested interest, however they have deep connections, long and cherished memories to retain.

The Cultural ties between the people of France and Pakistan are stronger. Recently, the Government of France has undertaken a great initiative by contributing generously to restore historical and cultural sites of Lahore. In this article an endeavor is made to explore such an event of history, which has a deep Pakistani connection with France. The first historical event, which is still remembered when we talk about Pakistan - France relations today. It was the hoisting of the Pakistani flag in France. France was the first country where the Pakistani flag was hoisted after its creation in 1947. Pakistani scouts who were taking part in the 6th World Scouts Jamboree held in Miosson, France, raised it on the very first day of independence of Pakistan and India i.e., 15 August 1947.

A contingent of 124 scouts and 11 scouts of Indian Union went to Miosson, France, before the partition, to participate in the 6th World Scouts Jamboree, which was being held from 9 to 17 August, 1947. The leader of this scouts’ contingent was G.T. J. Thedias. He was the Secretary General of the All India Boy Scout Association. The day of 15 August 1947 had drawn closer during this Jamboree. It was the day, when the Indian Sub-continent had to be partitioned into two new states, Pakistan and India. Therefore, taking into account the importance of this day, all the Indian scouts who were participating in this Jamboree decided to hoist their respective national flags on this occasion.

The scouts who belonged to Indian Territory had brought their flag with them but the scouts who came from the Pakistani region did not know the design and pattern of the Pakistan flag. The Constituent Assembly of Pakistan approved the Pakistan flag on August 11, 1947. ‘Pakistani scouts’ came to know the news about the design of their flag through newspapers. All the Pakistani scouts chose Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi and Inayat Ali Gardezi as their leader and deputy leader respectively. They were given the task that they must arrange a Pakistani flag on the day of Independence i.e., 15 August 1947. For making a Pakistani flag, the green cloth was provided by an ‘Indian’ scout Madan Mohan who was from Simla, India and the white piece of fabric was given by Abbas Ali Gardezi who belonged to Multan, Pakistan.

Madan Mohan cut his turban and Abbas Ali Gardezi tore his shirt for this purpose. The two French girl guides took the responsibility to sew this Pakistani flag. Thus, in this way the Pakistani flag was prepared within a night. The Indian scouts’ contingent leader, Mr. G. T. J. Thedias decided that on this occasion an Indian scout Dhan Mal Mather would hoist the Pakistani flag and Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi would lift the Indian flag while Sarfaraz Ahmed Rafiqui would raise the flag of scout organization. Thus, these three scouts hoisted three flags on 15 August 1947 at 9.00 a.m. It was a historical event and a great honour for them.

This was the first event of hoisting the Pakistani flag in any territory outside Pakistan. Madan Mohan, who sacrificed his turban for adding green in the Pakistani flag became a renowned educator in Simla, India. He became the founder of P.M.M college of Education in Simla. Dhan Mal Mather went on to become a great scholar, writer and professor of Indian History. He died in 1992, in his honor Calcutta University’s P.G Lady hall was named after him. Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi settled in Lahore and later became a renowned architect and entrepreneur. Two brothers Abbas Ali Gardezi and Inayat Ali Gardezi became renowned physicians.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Rafiqui, who held the Indian Boy Scouts flag, later joined Pakistan Air Force as fighter pilot. When the Indo-Pak war started in September 1965, he was a squadron leader in Pakistan Air Force (PAF). During an attack on an Indian Air Base Halwara, his aircraft was hit by Indian fire and he embraced martyrdom. He was awarded both Hilal-e-Jurrat and Sitara-e-Jurrat after his death. The Pakistan Air Force’s third largest air base, PAF Base Shorkot was renamed as ‘PAF Base Rafiqui’ in honour. One of the largest roads of the Lahore Cantonment is named Sarfaraz Rafiqui Road. Rafiqui Shaheed Road in Karachi is also named after him. In PAF Base Peshawar, the road on which the Rear Air Headquarters and Fazaia Degree School and College are located is named Rafiqui Lane in honour of the war hero.