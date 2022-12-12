Share:

The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.

–Dr. Seuss

Theodor Seuss Geisel, more commonly known as Dr. Seuss, achieved success writing and illustrating humorous advertisements for Flit initially. Flit was a bug spray manufactured by Standard Oil. He then went onto creating a few of the most memorable advertisements campaigns for clients like Ford, NBC and the Narragansett Brewing Company. His journey into illustration began after 27 publishers rejected his first manuscript. As he walked down Madison avenue dejectedly, he bumped into Mike McClintock who was a friend from university. That very morning, he had started a job as an editor in the Vanguard Press children’s section and within hours, he signed a contract with Dr. Seuss and launched his extraordinary career. Then began a life of drawing political cartoons and creating illustrations for children that became iconic.