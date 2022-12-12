Share:

SIALKOT - Berating former prime minis- ter and Pakistan Tehreek-e-In- saf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Defence Minister Kha- waja Asif claimed on Sunday that the former did not rise to power suddenly, saying ‘plan- ners’ had decided to impose him on the state. Addressing the Pakistan Mus- lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers’ convention in Sialkot, Asif said Khan always stabbed his friends in the back. Refer- ring to Khan’s criticism of the institutions, the defence minis- ter said he “slams his benefac- tor from dawn to dusk”. Imran Khan was brought to power under a plot, Asif said. Dubbing Khan an ‘experiment’, the federal minister said that the former was launched in 2012-13 under an ‘agenda’. “It was a wrong and disastrous ex- periment,” he added. Referring to the alleged dif- ferences between the PTI and the PML-Q over the dissolution of the assemblies, the minis- ter challenged Khan to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakh- tunkhwa (KP) assemblies. Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Sunday that former premier Imran Khan, during around four year tenure in govern- ment, not only destroyed the national economy but also the upcoming generations by feed- ing them with negative narra- tives. He said that said person [Imran Khan] was making hue and cry again for bringing him to power again so that he could cause more destruction to the country. However, he warned, it would never happen again. He said now every institution would serve the nation within the constitutional parameters and steer the country from the current crises. The defence minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was asking for snap elections so that he could inflict more miseries on the people of Pakistan. He said entire country was witness to the fact that the decision to bring Imran Khan to power in 2018 was a wrong de- cision. He said people were suf- fering as a consequence of Im- ran Khan government’s failure and wrong policies. Kh Asif said that the coalition government in Centre was try- ing day and night for the last eight months to improve and revive the country’s economy.