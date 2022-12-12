Share:

LAHORE - Suleman Shehbaz, the ab- sconding son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar- if, returned to Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday after four years of self-ex- ile in London, according to the PML-N. His return comes days after the Islamabad High Court barred the Feder- al Investigation Agen- cy (FIA) and NAB from arresting him in an as- sets-beyond-means refer- ence, while hearing his pe- tition for protective bail that would enable him to surrender before a trial court. Suleman had been in London with his family since 2018 when the Na- tional Accountability Bu- reau (FIA) registered mul- tiple cases against him ahead of the general elec- tion and he left Pakistan after appearing in a few hearings. On Sunday, the party’s official Twitter account shared a video of Suleman returning home and meet- ing his father deferentially before giving him a hug. In the video, PM Shehbaz can be seen putting a garland on Suleman. Special Assis- tant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar can also be seen in the video. He also shared the same video captioned: “Al- lahu Akbar, Alhumdulillah, SulemanSharif is back!” Ahead of his return, Suleman issued a state- ment in which he said that he was forced to leave Pakistan for the sake of his safety after “fake and manipulated cases” were registered against him and his fam- ily in order to “facilitate a new political order”. He termed the cases the “worst example of politi- cal witch-hunt and politi- cal victimisation”.