LAHORE     -     Suleman Shehbaz, the ab- sconding son of Prime  Minister Shehbaz Shar- if, returned to Pakistan in  the early hours of Sunday  after four years of self-ex- ile in London, according to  the PML-N. His return comes days after the Islamabad High  Court barred the Feder- al Investigation Agen- cy (FIA) and NAB from  arresting him in an as- sets-beyond-means refer- ence, while hearing his pe- tition for protective bail  that would enable him to  surrender before a trial court. Suleman had been in London with his family  since 2018 when the Na- tional Accountability Bu- reau (FIA) registered mul- tiple cases against him  ahead of the general elec- tion and he left Pakistan  after appearing in a few hearings. On Sunday, the party’s official Twitter account shared a video of Suleman  returning home and meet- ing his father deferentially  before giving him a hug. In the video, PM Shehbaz can be seen putting a garland  on Suleman. Special Assis- tant to the Prime Minister  (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar can also be seen in the video. He also shared the  same video captioned: “Al- lahu Akbar, Alhumdulillah,  SulemanSharif is back!” Ahead of his return,  Suleman issued a state- ment in which he said  that he was forced to leave Pakistan for the sake of his safety after “fake and manipulated cases” were registered  against him and his fam- ily in order to “facilitate a  new political order”. He termed the cases the  “worst example of politi- cal witch-hunt and politi- cal victimisation”.

Galle Gladiators register first win of LPL 2022, beat Colombo Stars by 25 runs