Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the unprovoked shelling and firing by Afghan Border Forces at Chaman, Balochistan resulting in martyrdom of several Pakistani citizens.
In a tweet on Monday, the Prime Minister said that the Afghan Interim government should ensure that such incidents are not repeated.
