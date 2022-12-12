Share:

Concerning reports have emerged that a population of 5,000 in Chak 49/12-L of tehsil Chichawatni is at the risk of high intake of arsenic and TDS (total dissolved solid) through groundwater consumption. It has been revealed that an investigation found arsenic and TDA levels in the village drinking water 700 times higher than the standard of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The normal range must be around 50-150 PPM (parts per million) but in the village drinking water, it is found to be around 699-2,230 PPM.

This slow poisoning is extremely dangerous as it is unsafe and unfit for crops, livestock, and human consumption. According to the WHO, the immediate symptoms of acute arsenic poisoning include vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea. These are followed by numbness and tingling of the extremities, muscle cramping and death, in extreme cases. Long term exposure can lead to skin cancer and also cause cancers of the bladder and lungs. Other risks also include developmental effects, diabetes, pulmonary disease and cardiovascular disease.

The health department data reveals that more than 250 patients in Chak 49/12-L are suffering from different diseases in the village. The issue was identified by chance after a local skin specialist who came across a patient from Chak 49/12-L having symptoms of skin cancer and he directed the patient to get his drinking water tested. As per the investigation, even water from the water pumps around the filtration plant was found unfit for human consumption.

Sources in the district administration and health authorities reveal that work has started on multiple approaches and that an awareness campaign is being conducted in the village. This is already an emergency, and a multi-pronged effort will be required here. It is good to see that the RO filtration plant has been rehabilitated and it is providing 2,000 litres of water to village inhabitants. However, as a long-term solution, efforts must be directed towards having a public water scheme for the village.