PESHAWAR - In spite of enormous natural resources and climate diversity, Pakistan having a population of over 220 million with a stagnant 1.9pc annual growth rate, was confronted with the monster challenges of rising poverty and inflation due to recent devastating floods and the COVID-19 pandemic. The August-September 2022 record-breaking floods and COVID-19 had severely jolted the country’s economy, social, educational, health, communication, energy, irrigation and agriculture sectors, resulting in an upward increase in the national poverty rate, price-hike and inflation affecting common man. Muhammad Naeem, Assistant Professor Economics Department, University of Swabi, while citing a report of the World Bank said that about six to nine million Pakistanis were likely to be dragged into poverty as a result

of recent monsoon flooding that killed around 1,700 people including women and children, destroyed over two million houses and displaced eight million people besides inflicting around $40 billion economic losses and put a third of the nation underwater. He said the poverty rate was expected to rise between 2.5 and four percentage points as a direct consequence of floods, which caused loss of jobs, livestock, agriculture harvests, and houses, the spread of waterborne diseases and increase in food costs in the country where inflation was likely to stand at 23pc during the financial year 2023. He said about 20pc people were reportedly living below the poverty line in the country mostly in underdeveloped districts including merged areas. In the prevailing shabby economic situation, he said: “We need to make a cut on unnecessary expenditures, development budget and import bill on luxury goods to tackle poverty, price

hike and inflation.” Dr Naeem said the focus should be made to promote technical and vocational education in those districts where the poverty ratio was high, especially in the merged tribal districts. Former provincial minister, Wajid Ali Khan said that poverty leads to criminal activities such as robbery, theft, kidnapping for ransom and murder. Besides malnutrition and illiteracy, poverty also gives rise to the issue of overpopulation, corruption and delay in justice. The ANP leader linked increase in poverty and inflation to the poor economic and financial policies of the previous PTI government and foreign loans burden. He said an absence of quality research, outdated and conventional teaching methods and the divide between teachers’ tenure track and basic pay scale were adversely affecting the quality of education in KP. “The provincial PTI government

needs to focus on sustainability and economic empowerment of existing universities, technical colleges and avoid opening new universities for political point scoring,” he maintained. He suggested establishment of campuses of different universities instead of separate universities of medical, engineering, agriculture, law etc to save the financial resources of KP that was already facing great financial problems. Wajid said internationally many renowned universities have established their schools of medicine, engineering, business, and other disciplines under one roof to combat poverty and illiteracy through better economic management and good governance. Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz KP spokesman and MPA said the federal government was focusing on the uplift of less developed districts of the country through effective utilization of fi