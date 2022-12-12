Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold rallies in Karachi to mount pressure on the incumbent government regarding the demand for transparent and early elections.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched ‘election karao mulk bacho (Hold elections and save country) movement in Karachi in a bid to mount pressure on the incumbent government.

In a statement, the party has also issued the schedule of rallies in Karachi.

Rallies will be held in all the constituencies of Karachi, starting from today Sunday, it added. The areas included Model Town, Manghopir, Mominabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Safora Chowrangi, Hyderi Market and Saddar. The protests will be attended by party organizers, former members of national and provincial assembly. Candidates in the local government (LG) elections and workers will also be a part of the movement.

Earlier in the day, Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry asserted that the party would return to parliament if the incumbent government announces date of general elections. Speaking to a media channel former federal minister noted that his party’s only demand is immediate and transparent elections, adding that the PTI would return to parliament if the government announces elections.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that his party was ready to hold talks with the government if only the election date was announced.