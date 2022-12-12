ISLAMABAD    -    Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)  leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sun- day gave the ruling Pakistan  Democratic Movement (PDM) an ultimatum until December 20 to ‘come up with a final formula’ and announce fresh elections or PTI will dissolve assemblies.  Taking to Twitter, Fawad crit- icised the rival political leaders  saying, they “do not want elec- tions, but they have no idea how  to run the country”. “The country  is not run by just making minis- ters and making foreign visits,”  he continued. He said this is a complicated and difficult job for  which their leadership is unfit. He said Pakistan needs stability. He said “If the PDM does not  come up with a final formu- la for the country-wide general  elections by December 20, then  the Punjab and Khyber-Pakh- tunkhwa (K-P) assemblies will  be dissolved and the process of general elections in Punjab and K-P will be completed before March 20,” the PTI leader said. “In this regard,” he added “[we] have full confidence of the allies”. Earlier, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan had said that he was sticking to  his decision to dissolve the pro- vincial assemblies in December  in a bid to force the incumbent government into early elections.

Galle Gladiators register first win of LPL 2022, beat Colombo Stars by 25 runs