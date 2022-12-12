Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sun- day gave the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) an ultimatum until December 20 to ‘come up with a final formula’ and announce fresh elections or PTI will dissolve assemblies. Taking to Twitter, Fawad crit- icised the rival political leaders saying, they “do not want elec- tions, but they have no idea how to run the country”. “The country is not run by just making minis- ters and making foreign visits,” he continued. He said this is a complicated and difficult job for which their leadership is unfit. He said Pakistan needs stability. He said “If the PDM does not come up with a final formu- la for the country-wide general elections by December 20, then the Punjab and Khyber-Pakh- tunkhwa (K-P) assemblies will be dissolved and the process of general elections in Punjab and K-P will be completed before March 20,” the PTI leader said. “In this regard,” he added “[we] have full confidence of the allies”. Earlier, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan had said that he was sticking to his decision to dissolve the pro- vincial assemblies in December in a bid to force the incumbent government into early elections.